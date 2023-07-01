Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $5,116,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.