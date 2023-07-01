Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.91 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

