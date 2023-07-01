Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

