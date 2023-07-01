Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

