Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,936.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS opened at $151.06 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

