Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

