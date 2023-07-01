Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

