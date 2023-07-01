Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 75.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

