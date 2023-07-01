Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.