Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMC opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.