Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of IR stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

