Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,445,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

