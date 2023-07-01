Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

