Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6,321.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Workday by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Workday by 33.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Workday by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

WDAY opened at $225.89 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

