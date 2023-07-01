Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,459 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 1.3 %

FormFactor stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.