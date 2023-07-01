Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 519.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $255.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $256.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

