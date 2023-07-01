Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,248.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

