Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

RIO stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.