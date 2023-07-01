Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.76) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.