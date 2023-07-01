Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,734 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

