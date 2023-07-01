Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,026 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.