Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 345,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

