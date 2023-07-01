Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

