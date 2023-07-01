Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 95 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 71,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

