Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$1.90

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

