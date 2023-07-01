Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.80.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

SNOW stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.