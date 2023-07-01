SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $396.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.05.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.