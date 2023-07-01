SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

