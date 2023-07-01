STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 568,300 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

