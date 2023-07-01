Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 34,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

