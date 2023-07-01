State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.