State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,475 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

STLD stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

