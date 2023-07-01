State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,974 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 57.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RYN opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

