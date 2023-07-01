State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

