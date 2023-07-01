State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.