State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,148 shares of company stock worth $8,906,048 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

