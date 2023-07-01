State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.05 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

