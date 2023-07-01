State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

