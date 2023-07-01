State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

AMCR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

