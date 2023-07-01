State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

