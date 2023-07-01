State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.04 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

