State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

