State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

CASY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

