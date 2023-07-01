State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $65.36 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

