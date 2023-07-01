State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.38 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVY opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.