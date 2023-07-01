State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.42 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $235.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $188.99 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

