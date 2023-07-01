State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.49 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,018 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

