State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.57 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Shares of ALB opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

