State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,556 shares of company stock worth $3,872,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

