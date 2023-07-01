State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.83 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.